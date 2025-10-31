Gordon Declares Public Welfare Emergency, Authorizes up to $10 Million for Food Security

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon today declared a public welfare emergency and issued an executive order authorizing up to $10 million in state emergency funds to ensure Wyoming families continue to have access to food if federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) dollars run out due to the ongoing federal shutdown.

Federal SNAP funding is considered discretionary spending. Because Congress has not passed a funding resolution, federal resources may be exhausted as soon as Nov. 1, leaving Wyoming families without benefits.

“Food insecurity doesn’t care about political parties,” Gordon said. “Wyoming will not allow its citizens to go hungry because Washington can’t do its job.”

The order directs the Wyoming Department of Family Services to coordinate with the state’s budget director to deploy emergency funds to charitable organizations and churches which have food banks, pantries, and mobile food pantries that distribute food to residents. It directs DFS to issue grant agreements to ensure the funds are widely available to these organizations to assure nutritional food is widely available. Finally, the order directs the DFS director to submit a proposal for the distribution of the funds to the Governor for his review and approval by Nov. 1. This hunger relief plan will provide cost estimates, and lay out how the emergency support will be administered as long as the shutdown continues.

“The stress this government shutdown is placing on local organizations and churches dedicated to feeding hungry Wyomingites is significant, and we recognize their tireless efforts,” Korin Schmidt, director of DFS said. “We are prepared to distribute these crucial funds as quickly and efficiently as possible, allowing our partners to concentrate on ensuring their neighbors have food.”

Under state statute, Gordon can authorize up to $10 million from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account (LSRA) when a “public welfare emergency” exists. State statute defines such an emergency as a sudden and unforeseeable event that threatens the health or welfare of the public and requires immediate action when no other funds are available.

Gov. Gordon determined that the loss of SNAP benefits meets all statutory criteria.

“Many of Wyoming’s elderly and children rely on SNAP to put food on their tables. Our veterans and soldiers deserve nothing less,” Gordon said. “My first priority as Governor is to ensure the safety and well being of all of the citizens. I will not hesitate to do so.”

The emergency relief will be temporary and will discontinue once federal SNAP funding resumes.