Gordon Jay Owen (Nov. 22, 1951 – March 4, 2025)

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Gordon Jay Owen, 73, announces his passing on March 4, 2025, at his home in Draper, Utah, surrounded by his loved ones. Gordon courageously battled complications from Parkinson’s Disease, which ultimately led to his passing. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend, and his presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Gordon was born on Nov. 22, 1951, to William LaVon Owen and May Jensen Owen in Ogden, Utah. On Feb. 24, 1979, he married the love of his life, Lydia Ann Stamos, in Salt Lake City. Their bond was further strengthened when they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on July 31, 2005. Together, Gordon and Ann raised their cherished daughter, Jacque Owen Montgomery, and their family was the center of his life. Gordon’s love for his family and his unwavering commitment to them were evident in everything he did.

Gordon was raised on Wall Avenue in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1970. He continued his education at Weber State University before relocating to Green River, where he lived with his family for 39 years. Gordon worked for FMC Corporation in their water treatment lab and later as an equipment operator. He formed long lasting bonds with his colleagues. Gordon proudly served on the FMC diversity committee, learning skills to better communication and workplace experiences for all company employees. He was a proud member of United Steelworkers, Local 13214. He also served on the board of trustees for the Castle Rock Medical District in Green River. Gordon’s strong work ethic and loyalty to his family and community were central to his character.

Gordon had a lifelong passion for automobiles. His mother fondly remembered that at the age of two, he could stand on the front seat bench and name every car that passed by. This love for cars remained with him throughout his life. Gordon also cherished traveling with his family, creating lasting memories on their adventures. Wherever he traveled he would always seek out friends and family members who lived in the areas he would visit. He enjoyed learning about how they spent their lives. He would visit a cousin’s book store in St. George, Utah have his car detailed at a nephew’s new business, and visit another nephew aboard a U.S. Coast Guard Ship, in Hawaii. No matter where he traveled his visits with the people there were the highlights. He found joy in the simpler moments particularly in shopping trips with his beloved wife, Ann, where they would share laughter and create even more special moments together.

Gordon is survived by his devoted wife, Lydia Ann; their daughter, Jacque Montgomery (Stephen); along with his three cherished grandchildren, Owen, Alexander, and Elizabeth. He is also survived by his sisters, Sharol Barnett (George), Carol Larkin, and Billie Carr (Larry).

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, William LaVon and May Jensen Owen, as well as his sisters LaVonda Stitt and Bonnie Stitt. He will be deeply missed by his family, who find comfort in the memories they shared with him.

Funeral services for Gordon will be held on Monday, March 10, 2025, at the LDS Chapel located at 1750 Aintree Avenue, Draper, Utah 84020, beginning at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held earlier that same day, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the chapel. All are invited to join the family in honoring and celebrating Gordon’s life.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated and compassionate staff at Bristol Hospice and Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Utah for the exceptional care and support they provided to Gordon, during his final days. Their kindness and unwavering devotion brought comfort to both Gordon and his family, and they will always be deeply appreciated.