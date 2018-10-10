Gordon LaMar James (June 8, 1943 – October 7, 2018)

MARBLETON– Gordon LaMar James, 75, of Marbleton, Wyoming passed away peacefully at his home October 7, 2018.

Gordon was born June 8, 1943 in Murray, Utah to Ivan Myron and Emma Lucille (Johnson) James. He graduated from Big Piney High School in 1961.

He married his sweetheart Sharon Warr on June 1, 1974; together they were blessed with four children Mitchell, Matthew, Angela and Roger.

Gordon worked the majority of his life in the oil & gas fields of Sublette County; most of that time as a backhoe operator. He also drove truck and was a drag racer! He was known for fishing without bait, hunting without a license, cutting firewood without a permit and telling stories without tact or a point.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Gordon is survived by his wife Sharon James; children Mitchell (Brandi) James, Matthew (Angela) James, Angela James, Roger (Kristi) James; grandchildren Airabella, Zaquery, Samuel, McKayla, Arikka, Shannon and Derek James and Conner, Kael, and Logan Visser.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and his brother Gregory Lee James.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 11 at 11 am at the Big Piney L.D.S. Church; viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the Plainview Cemetery.

We will miss his laugh, we will miss his half true stories, we will miss his ill-timed, inappropriate humor. We will miss sitting on the lake all day fishing, but the thing we will miss the most will be his smile whenever he was with his grandkids. We know it is them that have kept him going for so many years. We love you and miss you Dad.