Gordon, Lummis Support Former WGFD Director in Nomination to USFWS

CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s governor is voicing support for the nomination of a former Wyoming Game and Fish director to head up the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Gopv. Mark Gordon issued a statement Wednesday supporting Brian Nesvik’s nomination to lead the USFWS, as well as Kathleen Sgamma’s nomination to head the Bureau of Land Management.

“I congratulate Brian Nesvik on his nomination to serve as director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Gordon said. “I am delighted that my friend – who was looking forward to more pack trips, fishing and hunting – answered the call to serve his country again in this important capacity.”

Gordon said there isn’t anyone more qualified than Nesvik for the role, as he has had a long career in wildlife conservation and “boasts extensive experience and leadership dealing with the complexities of endangered species issues.”

“His intimate knowledge of the challenges facing western states will ensure Wyoming has a seat at the table when engaging with the federal government on these issues,” Gordon said. “The nation’s gain is also a win for the states and USFWS will be well-served with Brian at the helm.”

Sen. Cynthia Lummis is also supportive of Nesvik’s nomination.

“Brian has spent his entire career serving the people of Wyoming and working alongside outfitters, hunters, landowners, fishermen, and anyone else who loves the great outdoors,” she said. “That attitude and passion for balancing wildlife conservation and recreational access will serve him well in this important role. I look forward to working to get Brian confirmed as soon as possible.”

Gordon is also supportive of Kathleen Sgamma being nominated to head the Bureau of Land Management, saying that he worked with her and knows she’s qualified and knowledgeable about Wyoming, the western United States, and multiple use of public lands.

“I look forward to working with her on a range of issues, including our efforts to identify suitable BLM lands for purchase or exchange,” Gordon said.