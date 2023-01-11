Gordon Offers Blueprint for Wyoming to Lead Nation in State of the State Address

CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s 67th Legislature convened this morning in Cheyenne with Governor Mark Gordon telling the body that the state’s future looks bright and has numerous opportunities to lead the nation through innovation.

In his State of the State address Gordon reflected on the current financial position of Wyoming.

“Wyoming finds herself at a remarkable juncture. Federal government largess and energy markets have given Wyoming a financial bumper crop,” Gordon said. “Yet, Wyoming is strong, and her future is bright. Together, we have an opportunity to make her even stronger for our people and for the generations to come.”

Gordon proposed supplemental budget proposal outlined an approach to save funds, address inflation, and make strategic investments for the future.

Energy will always be a key component in regard to Wyoming’s strategic investments for the future, he said. Wyoming understands that energy and our legacy industries are vital to the nation.

Gordon pointed the finger at several Biden Administration policies that have attempted to shutter critical resources in the oil and gas industry which could sustain and boost Wyoming’s economy.

He also blamed Biden’s “misguided policies” for driving inflation to a 40-year high.

This winter, there are families in America–the richest and most advanced country in the world–living under the very real threat of freezing in the dark Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

Gordon said the economy, way of life and national security demand “all of the energy Wyoming can produce,” and that Biden should be extending a handshake to the state’s energy producers “instead of giving first bumps to OPEC leaders.”

He also called for support for increasing funding to the Energy Matching Fund which is meant to spur innovation and transformative projects. Gordon praised the state and private partners in becoming recognized for being forward-thinking on climate and energy.

Sweetwater County Senator Larry Hicks takes his oath of office this morning.

“When I talk to people in Washington, DC, I proudly point to what we have done to establish Wyoming’s energy and environmental leadership,” Gordon told the Legislature. “Our expertise in resource management, advanced carbon innovation, energy security, value-added agriculture, and fiscal prudence makes us a leader in all these areas.”

Gordon said he recognizes that to keep Wyoming competitive in a rapidly changing economy means, “we need to be unified.” Ensuring our youth receive a world-class education is critical to preparing our children for the Twenty-First job market, he added.

“Now is a critical time for education. We must be bold and take action. If you are as passionate about retaining our youth and home-grown talent as I am, then you must be open to new educational opportunities,” Gordon said.

The priority recommendations the RIDE Advisory Group delivered to the Governor are available for the public to review.

Gordon spoke about the resiliency of Wyoming residents calling our culture “simply extraordinary” comprised of people “with grit, courage and kindness in our souls.”

“While we should speak our mind, we should also have a servant’s heart. So that we can each do our share in making this special place we call home to thrive long into the future.” Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

Governor Gordon’s 2023 State of the State address can be found here.