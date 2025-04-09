Gordon Orders Flags in Sweetwater County, Capitol to Fly at Half Mast

CHEYENNE –– Gov. Mark Gordon ordered the Wyoming flag in Sweetwater County and the Capitol in Cheyenne to be flown at half staff April 12 in memory of Ann Strand, a former member of the Wyoming House of Representatives.

The flags will fly at half staff from sunrise to sunset April 12 in honor of Strand, who represented the county in the Wyoming House from 1979-1986. She died March 25.

According to her obituary, Strand was very involved in the community, working as the first professional grantsman and fundraiser for Western Wyoming Community College in 1968, where she led the establishment of the Allied Health Program and the industrial safety and maintenance programs. She was also involved in the construction of the first dormitories at Western, as well as the establishment of the Western Wyoming College Foundation.

She was the first woman elected from Sweetwater County top the Wyoming House of Representatives, passing legislation that created domestic violence shelters, certified and safe childcare, effective child support enforcement, and protection for used vehicle purchasers. She also was the Sweetwater County assessor from 1986-1990.

The order only impacts the Wyoming Flag. Gordon’s office notes other flags should be flown at full mast April 12.