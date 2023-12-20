Gordon “Scott” Smith (April 21, 1967 – December 8, 2023)

Gordon “Scott” Smith, 56, of Layton, Utah, lost his battle with cancer and passed away peacefully in his sleep at Davis Hospital on December 8, 2023. It is with great sadness and much love that we say good-bye to this beloved husband, father, son, and brother. Scott was always curious and learning something new, and he had a witty and wonderful sense of humor – he loved to laugh.

Scott was born April 21, 1967 to Gordon R. Smith and Sherie Lee Goold Smith in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was 10 years old when his parents moved to Green River, Wyoming, and spent his youth as most Wyoming kids do, exploring the outdoors and getting up to mischief. He graduated from Green River High School in 1985 and went on to have a career as machinist. He was raised as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints.

Scott moved to Utah where his met his wife, Jodie Lee Bloomfield, and was married on October 31, 1998. He always joked that he chose this date so that he would never forget his anniversary. Scott and Jodie were married and made their home in Utah for 22 years when they decided they were ready for a new adventure and moved to New Port Richey, Florida, where they spent four years enjoying the Florida sunshine. Scott loved to tease his siblings that he was enjoying the beach while they were hunkered down for a cold mountain west winter. Whenever taunted back about undesirable happenings in Florida, Scott retorted, “it’s the price we pay to live in paradise.”

Until Scott was diagnosed with esophageal stomach cancer in February 2023, he enjoyed being outdoors and he especially loved the water. His passion for water started when he was a teenager, and his dad bought a boat. Scott learned to water ski and spent his summers perfecting his form on the Flaming Gorge. From there, it was just a matter of time before he decided to get scuba certified. He loved scuba diving so much and he wanted to share it with everyone – the family spent many a dinner watching videos from his dives! Scott and Jodie traveled to numerous destinations to scuba dive, but his favorite dive location was in The Federate States of Micronesia where he had the opportunity to explore the World War II shipwrecks in Chuuk (Truk) Lagoon.

Scott is survived by his wife Jodie Smith and three kids: son Nathan (Lisa) Hamblin, son Nicholas (Rebecca) Hamblin, daughter Autumn Hess, and 11 grandchildren, all of Layton, Utah; his parents Gordon and Sherie Smith of Green River, Wyoming; older sister Kimberlee (David) Haberkorn of Colorado Springs, Colorado; younger sister Christena (Jason) Palmer of Green River, Wyoming; younger brother Lee (Tara) Smith of Green River, Wyoming; and baby sister Lindsie Smith (Chris Jennings) of Salt Lake City, Utah; and one niece and nine nephews.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee and Maurine Goold of Monroe, Utah, and Reed and Ardis Smith of Salt Lake City, Utah.

The family will be planning a celebration of life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you instead donate to the cancer research organization of your choice.

Thank you Scott, for all of the laughs, adventures, and much love you gave to us.