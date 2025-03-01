Gordon Signs 19 Bills Friday

CHEYENNE – Governor Mark Gordon signed 19 bills into law on Friday, while allowing a single bill to be enacted without his signature.
Gordon signed the following bills:
- HB242 Manufacturers and dealers of new trailers-changes.
- SF33 Noncitizen driver’s license and ID card-revisions.
- SF7 Protection order amendments.
- SF8 Protection orders-effective during appeal or review.
- SF79 District courts-change of venue.
- SF110 Inclusion of crossing guards for governmental claims act.
- SF137 School finance-cash reserves.
- SF179 Sage grouse compensatory mitigation-amendments.
- SF181 Eminent domain-energy collection systems-2.
- SF39 Automatic transfer of automobile title upon death.
- SF119 Expedited professional licensure for military members.
- SF146 Consumer Rental Purchase Agreement Act-amendments.
- SF138 Energy impact on Wyoming economy-study.
- SF106 Motor vehicle dealer and manufacturer warranty rates.
- SF5 School district vehicles-flashing lights authorized.
- SF154 Industrial, wind and solar projects-hearing deadline.
- SF121 Rodeo license plate.
- SF113 Braider opportunity act.
- SF56 Providing false information to registered agents.
Gordon allowed HB116 Driver’s licenses unauthorized alien restrictions, to become law without his signature. Click on the bill for a link to the Governor’s letter:
The full text of all bills can be found on the Wyoming Legislature’s website. A list of bills Gordon has taken action on during the 2025 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.