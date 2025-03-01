Gordon Signs 19 Bills Friday

CHEYENNE – Governor Mark Gordon signed 19 bills into law on Friday, while allowing a single bill to be enacted without his signature.

Gordon signed the following bills:

HB242 Manufacturers and dealers of new trailers-changes.

SF33 Noncitizen driver’s license and ID card-revisions.

SF7 Protection order amendments.

SF8 Protection orders-effective during appeal or review.

SF79 District courts-change of venue.

SF110 Inclusion of crossing guards for governmental claims act.

SF137 School finance-cash reserves.

SF179 Sage grouse compensatory mitigation-amendments.

SF181 Eminent domain-energy collection systems-2.

SF39 Automatic transfer of automobile title upon death.

SF119 Expedited professional licensure for military members.

SF146 Consumer Rental Purchase Agreement Act-amendments.

SF138 Energy impact on Wyoming economy-study.

SF106 Motor vehicle dealer and manufacturer warranty rates.

SF5 School district vehicles-flashing lights authorized.

SF154 Industrial, wind and solar projects-hearing deadline.

SF121 Rodeo license plate.

SF113 Braider opportunity act.

SF56 Providing false information to registered agents.

Gordon allowed HB116 Driver’s licenses unauthorized alien restrictions, to become law without his signature. Click on the bill for a link to the Governor’s letter:

The full text of all bills can be found on the Wyoming Legislature’s website. A list of bills Gordon has taken action on during the 2025 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.