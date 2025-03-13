Gordon Signs Bills Supporting Enhanced Oil Recovery, Protection of Petroglyphs

Gov. Mark Gordon is joined by students from Cheyenne’s Triumph High School March 12, 2025, for the signing of House Bill 246, creating Wyoming Wednesday. Courtesy Photo.

CHEYENNE –– Gov. Mark Gordon signed nine bills into law Wednesday, including a bill that supports enhanced oil recovery, one that takes steps to survey and protect petroglyphs on state lands and a student-driven bill that establishes “Wyoming Wednesday.”

Senate File 17 – Carbon dioxide-enhanced oil recovery stimulus supports Wyoming’s all-of-the-above energy policy and fights back against what have been anti-fossil fuel policies coming out of Washington, DC. The bill provides a stimulus for the use of carbon dioxide in enhanced oil recovery. The new stimulus narrows the gap between oil and gas recovery uses and the higher federal tax credit offered for permanent CO2 storage.

At a public signing, Gordon heard from students from Cheyenne’s Triumph High School, where a school effort to encourage statewide community spirit and unity culminated in House Bill 246 Wyoming Wednesday.

“In celebration of the state of Wyoming and in an effort to bring unity to the state’s communities, the second Wednesday of every month shall be known as ‘Wyoming Wednesday – Brown and Gold Day.’ Wyoming citizens may wear brown and gold in recognition of Wyoming Wednesday,” the bill reads.

Gordon also signed Senate File 91 – Petroglyph, pictograph and historic inscription protection. Sponsored by the Select Committee on Tribal Relations, the bill directs the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources to begin surveying and documenting petroglyphs and pictographs found on Wyoming state lands. It also makes damaging those historic inscriptions a misdemeanor offense.

Gordon signed the following bills today: