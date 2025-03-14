Gordon Signs School Finance Recalibration Bill Following State’s Court Loss

CHEYENNE –– Gov. Mark Gordon signed eight bills into law Thursday.

Amongst those bills, Gordon signed House Bill 316 – School Finance – model recalibration-2, establishing a legislative committee and funding a study to review and update Wyoming’s K-12 school funding model.

Recalibration, required by the Wyoming Supreme Court, ensures the state’s education funding meets student needs, school sizes, and academic requirements. Conducted every five years, this process uses research, expert input, and legislative guidance to refine the funding model. The study funded by HB 316 will help determine necessary updates, guiding the Legislature’s school funding decisions for the next biennium.

Gordon signed the following bills today: