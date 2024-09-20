Gordon to Participate in Rock Springs Suicide Discussion

CHEYENNE – Governor Mark Gordon will take part in a community conversation addressing mental health and suicide Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs.

Gordon will join Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson and Dr. Kent Corso, an internationally recognized suicidologist and founder of PROSPER (Proactive Reduction of Suicide in Populations via Evidence-Based Research). The event seeks to raise awareness about suicide prevention, mental health, and the stigma surrounding seeking out treatment. The facilitated conversation will be followed by an audience question and answer session.

Parents, educators, first responders, mental health professionals, community volunteers, and concerned residents are encouraged to attend and engage in this vital discussion. The conversation is another step in Gordon’s Mental Health Initiative to advance Wyoming’s systemic approach to mental health care reform. The Wy We Care Initiative is the culmination of extensive collaboration among all three branches of state government, local community teams, and private sector providers.