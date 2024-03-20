Gordon to Visit Rock Springs During Veterans Welcome Home Tour Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — Gov. Mark Gordon will make Rock Springs his first stop during Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day Saturday.

Doug Uhrig, representing the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, told the Rock Springs City Council Tuesday night the stop is one in a series of planned visits which include stops in Cody, Powell, and Guernsey. Gordon is expected to arrive at the Archie Hay Post 24 at 9 a.m. He will be at the post for about 45 minutes before leaving.

“Wyoming veterans, especially those from the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and other wars who were not property thanked upon their return home are invited to attend and receive the welcome and thanks of a grateful state,” Uhrig said.

The Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day was codified in state law by the Wyoming Legislature in 2011 and is recognized March 30 of each year. That date is the day soldiers arrived home in Wyoming after fighting in the Vietnam War in 1973.