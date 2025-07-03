Gordon Urges Fire Safety After Flurry of Wildfire Starts

Photo of smoke column of Speirs Fire the evening of July 13, 2024. Photo taken by Delene Jaques

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon is joining a growing number of voices, including Sweetwater County’s fire chiefs, in urging caution with fires as the Fourth of July weekend approaches.

On July 1, Wyoming saw a flurry of wildfire starts, with fires reported in four counties and on the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Three fire starts were in Hot Springs County and six were reported in Johnson County.

The 2024 fire season was Wyoming’s second-worst on record, with more than 810,000 acres burned around the state. Nationwide, 90% of wildfires are caused by humans.

“No one wants to see a repeat of last summer, but we cannot ignore the fact that we are already seeing an uptick in fire activity across the state,” Gordon said. “Wyoming’s fuels are drying out and fire risk has increased. As you celebrate this Fourth of July weekend, please do so responsibly. Carelessness with fireworks, with campfires and with open flames can quickly turn disastrous.”

Fire safety tips to keep in mind include:

  • Drown your campfire, and never leave a fire unattended. Extinguish any abandoned campfires you may come across.
  • Use fireworks only in approved areas.
  • Don’t drive or park on dry grass. 
  • Address loose chains when pulling a trailer to ensure that they aren’t dragging and causing sparks. 
  • Report any fire starts to local authorities.

