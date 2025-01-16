Gordon’s State of the State Focuses on Wyoming’s Leadership, Resource Management

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon highlighted Wyoming’s leadership and innovation in energy, natural resource management, education and economic development, during his State of the State address today.

Addressing a joint session of the 68th Wyoming Legislature, Gordon commented on the state’s low tax burden, what he views as Wyoming’s common-sense approach to governing, and the obligation of elected officials to work together to serve the people of the state.

“From generation to generation Wyoming has grown and continues to thrive because of our conservative values and common-sense decision making,” the Governor said. “We have always been able to adapt to breakthroughs, meet challenges, and build a future by assuring our government is accountable, efficient, and responsible.”

While offering congratulatory remarks during an optimistic address to the newly elected Senate and House leadership, 26 first-term legislators, and returning lawmakers, Gordon wished the body “Godspeed” and encouragement.

“Our constituents expect an efficient government that gets value for the dollar. One that allows them to keep as much of their hard earned money as reasonably possible,” Gordon said.

“They don’t want cheap, or short-sighted budgets that look good on paper but may hurt them in their daily lives or cause their kids to leave. Wyoming people want sensible government that chooses right over wrong and the right thing over the easy thing,” Gordon added, echoing sentiments he’s heard throughout his tenure at numerous community forums, town halls, and constituent meetings.

Gordon noted that during his administration, the state government has continued to do more with less, pointing out there are 300 fewer state employees than when he took office, despite the expanded workload the Biden Administration’s programs and inflationary policies put on the state.

Gordon stressed the importance of strengthening Wyoming’s infrastructure. He asked the Legislature to allocate additional funds to the Mineral Royalty Grant (MRG) program, which is used to address emergency situations related to failing infrastructure in Wyoming communities.

Gordon pointed out that Wyoming parents face challenges in childcare and the loss of obstetrical services, recounting an emotional visit to Evanston where community members expressed concern about the hospital there no longer offering OB care.

“Is there anyone here today who prefers Wyoming’s mothers and mothers-to-be not to have access to quality OB care?” he asked the body. “I certainly hope not.”

Gordon said the change in Presidential administrations has Wyoming’s energy industries well-positioned. When he met with President-Elect Donald Trump along with other Republican governors, Gordon told the Trump that Wyoming stands ready to drill, mine and shovel.

Gordon also highlighted his proposed “solid, balanced, well-constructed supplemental budget,” which recommends: