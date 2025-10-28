Gov. Gordon Investigating Options as Nov. SNAP Funding Set to Freeze

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon is looking into options to contend with the potential suspension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments Nov. 1.

SNAP payments may not go out in November due to the federal government’s shutdown.

“We in Wyoming know how important it is to solve problems which is why I know food pantries, churches and other organizations across the Cowboy State are ready to step up and help,” Gordon said. “We are working on ways to provide assistance. In the meantime I have no doubt that Wyoming citizens will help by donating to their local food pantry, church pantry and charitable organization.”

Locally, the Food Bank of Sweetwater County expects higher demand than usual due to the lapse in SNAP payments. November is typically the busiest month for the food bank and Director Kathy Siler previously told SweetwaterNOW the food bank seeks donations of pantry foods, including canned meats and vegetables, soups, stews, side dishes, and condiments. Additionally, Siler said the food bank needs donations of hand warmers, gloves, hats, easy to eat packaged foods, and hygiene products for its homeless support kits. Childcare items such as diapers, milk, baby formula, and baby wipes are also needed.

Residents can also donate money to the food bank, which it uses to purchase items from the Food Bank of Wyoming, through its website.