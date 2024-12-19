Gov. Gordon Named Chair of Education Commission of the States

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has been named the next chair of the Education Commission of the States (ECS), a national nonpartisan organization that informs, counsels and convenes education leaders to create effective state policy. Gordon’s role on the organization’s executive committee will take effect in July 2025.

Every two years, ECS’ Nominating Committee reviews candidates and votes on the next chair-elect — alternating between Democratic and Republican governors each term. Gordon will assume the leadership role in July, during the organization’s annual National Forum on Education Policy in Salt Lake City. He will also have the opportunity to select a priority initiative of his choosing.

“I’m truly excited and deeply honored to be selected as the chair of ECS,” Gov. Gordon said in a video acceptance message shared at the organization’s Winter Commissioners Meeting. “I look forward … to building on ECS’ proud legacy of fostering collaboration and impact. [Together], we can ensure that every state is equipped with the tools and resources to meet the evolving needs of students and communities.”

Gordon’s vision for the future of education is exemplified by an initiative he launched three years ago: The Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education, or RIDE initiative. This effort will propel Wyoming’s education system into the future, ensuring that students are competitive in a changing world. Currently, 20 Wyoming school districts are participating in this initiative, which focuses on student centered learning experiences through collaboration with students, parents, and communities. This approach aims to meet the unique needs of each student, fostering a more personalized and engaging educational environment.

“Now more than ever, as the incoming administration emphasizes the power of states when it comes to education, it will be critical to ensure state education leaders and policymakers have reliable, nonpartisan information and resources, as well as opportunities to share insights to inform their decision making” ECS President José Muñoz said. “Governor Gordon has prioritized innovation in education throughout his term as governor. We’re excited to welcome Gov. Gordon to our leadership team as we continue our important work to support states.”

Gordon will follow Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, who has served as chair since 2023.