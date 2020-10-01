Gov. Gordon Supports President Trump’s Order to Protect U.S. Mining

CHEYENNE — Yesterday, September 30, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order and declared a National Emergency to expand the domestic mining industry, support mining jobs, alleviate unnecessary permitting delays, and reduce our Nation’s dependence on China for critical minerals.

Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement in support of the President’s actions:

From the time Wyoming was a Territory, mining has been, and continues to be, a primary industry. As the world demand for minerals, particularly those critical to national security, has increased, our ability to mine and process those minerals has been hampered by underpriced competition from foreign countries and Washington, DC’s inaction to promote the domestic production of these minerals. President Trump’s Executive Order will reverse that trend.

Wyoming is home to many essential minerals and elements, including rare earth elements, helium, uranium, vanadium, titanium, manganese, zirconium, hafnium, tin, tungsten, chromium, graphite, platinum group elements, and many others. These critical minerals can be found in rocks across the state. Additionally, some of these elements are being investigated in association with Wyoming’s vast coal deposits. Wyoming looks forward to working with the Federal Government to fully implement the intent and content of the President’s Executive Order.

The text of the Executive Order can be found here.

The President’s message to Congress can be found here.