Government Shutdown Has Minimal Impact on Airport but Hits Federal Workers Hard

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The ongoing government shutdown has had only minor effects on Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Airport Director Devon Brubaker told SweetwaterNOW, though it has created serious challenges for federal employees who work there.

“We’ve had very small impacts to the airport but nothing worthy of public recognition,” Brubaker said. “It’s just little things, like how long it takes to get certain paperwork processed at the federal level.”

Brubaker said the more significant impact is on Transportation Security Administration employees, who are being required to work without pay during the shutdown. The airport is collecting donations of food, household supplies, and other similar goods, to help TSA agents work without pay during this time.

Brubaker was critical of the federal government and its inability to pass an appropriations bill to get select federal works paid during the shutdown.

It’s quite unfortunate that we’re in this position because some folks can’t do their jobs. Airport Director Devon Brubaker

While his airport has not experienced major disruptions, Brubaker emphasized that the shutdown’s economic impact could be widespread.

“Airports across the country generate over $1.8 trillion in economic activity. Any interruptions to that are going to be felt far and wide,” Brubaker said.

Brubaker said the airport’s air traffic control is managed by the Salt Lake City Air Traffic Control Center, which has helped minimize local disruptions. He said the airport continues to coordinate with federal partners to maintain safety and operations.

“There have been little hiccups here and there around the country, but no direct impacts to our airport,” he said.

Despite the shutdown, Brubaker said existing federal funding and grant money for airport projects are still flowing.

“Fortunately for us and the community, those dollars are still coming through,” he said.