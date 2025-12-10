Governor Appoints New Judge in Lincoln County

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Thomas Deering to be a Circuit Court Judge for the Third Judicial District serving Lincoln County, according to a press release from the Gordon’s office. Deering’s appointment fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Greg S. Corpening.

Deering previously served as staff attorney for District Court Judge Richard Lavery in Green River, since 2012, and as a district court commissioner and circuit court magistrate since 2013.

“It has been an honor to serve the Wyoming Judiciary in Sweetwater County for the past 13 years. I look forward to serving the people of Lincoln County and the State of Wyoming,” Deering said in the press release.

“Thomas has a keen legal intellect, and his very forthright personal skills will serve him well as he sits on the circuit court,” Gordon added.

Deering’s appointment is effective January 27, 2026.