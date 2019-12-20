Governor Directs PSC to Scrutinize Rocky Mountain Power’s Resource Plan

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon announced today that he has directed resources to the Wyoming Public Service Commission (PSC) to ensure a robust analysis of the recently filed Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) by Rocky Mountain Power. The Resource Plan is significant because it proposes to close several coal-fired power units early, meaning a loss of employment in Wyoming.

“Because the IRP filed by Rocky Mountain Power will significantly impact the state of Wyoming and her workers, it is critical that we have a full understanding of how the company reached its conclusions, and whether the analysis that was conducted was correct, thorough and unbiased,” Governor Gordon said.

Earlier this Fall, Rocky Mountain Power filed its IRP, which sets out the company’s short and long-term plans for meeting the electric needs of their customers in a six state area – including much of Wyoming. Elements of the plan include the early closure of several coal-fired generating units in Wyoming, particularly Naughton, near Kemmerer, and Jim Bridger near Rock Springs. Rocky Mountain also plans to invest in more renewable energy, including wind farms, solar installations and batteries in Wyoming.

To assist them in choosing the action contemplated in the IRP, Rocky Mountain Power relied upon various data sources and modeling efforts. On November 13, 2019, the PSC issued an Order Initiating Investigation, setting a public hearing for May 5 – 6, 2020, where the Commission will hear more information concerning the IRP and the data supporting it.

At the Governor’s direction the PSC it will issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking experienced individuals or entities to provide intensive expert analysis of the data and modeling assumptions used by Rocky Mountain Power. The analysis provided as a result of this RFP will enhance the amount of information available to the PSC.

The Governor, under his budgetary authority, will provide the funding necessary for the Commission to issue the RFP and obtain the information it needs to properly analyze the IRP.