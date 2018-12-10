Governor-Elect Gordon Announces Additions to his Administration

CHEYENNE– Wyoming Governor-elect Mark Gordon announced six new additions to his Administration today, bringing together a team of seasoned policy advisors and experienced administrators.

“Our state success moving forward is going to depend on having optimistic and energized veteran leaders with experience working on state and local issues,” said Governor-elect Gordon.

“This team of skilled policy experts and administrators will not only help me hit the ground running on day one, but help me steer the ship in the coming months. I’m honored to have them by my side.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Gordon announced that Betsy Anderson will serve as General Counsel, Buck McVeigh as Policy Director, Renny McKay as Senior Policy Advisor, Rob Creager as Policy Advisor, Patricia Kramer as Senior Administrator and Machá Ledet as scheduler.



Betsy Anderson Will Serve as General Counsel

Betsy Anderson has worked for the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office since September 2004, and currently serves as its General Counsel. She started her legal career practicing commercial real estate with Morris, Manning & Martin.

After five years in private practice, she moved on to in-house positions with Qualex, American Stores Company, TWA and SpectraSite Communications.

Her in-house legal practice has involved many areas of law including contracts, finance, securities, real estate, technology, aircraft, employment and health care.

Anderson received a B.A. in History from Wake Forest University and a J.D. degree from The University of Georgia School of Law.



Buck McVeigh Will Serve as Policy Director

Buck McVeigh joins Governor-elect Gordon’s staff having served as President of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association for the past five years.

Prior to leading the Taxpayers Association, McVeigh worked for the State of Wyoming for 32 years, serving under five governors and working in four agencies, the Department of Agriculture, State Auditor’s Office, Public Service Commission and the Department of Administration & Information (A&I).

McVeigh is a former state economist and division administrator. He was a longtime member and 14-year executive branch co-chairman of the State’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG).

Born and raised in Cheyenne, McVeigh is a graduate of Laramie County Community College and the University of Wyoming.



Renny MacKay Will Serve as Senior Policy Advisor

Renny MacKay has served as the Communications Director for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department since 2014. Prior to that, he was the Communications Director for Governor Matthew H. Mead from 2011 to 2014.

MacKay spent nearly a decade as a journalist covering statewide news for Wyoming Public Radio. He also was the press secretary for Governor-elect Gordon’s Congressional Campaign in 2008. Renny received his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Missouri.



Rob Creager Will Serve as Policy Advisor

Rob Creager served as the statewide Field Representative for Governor-elect Gordon’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

He previously worked for the United States Senate Budget Committee, chaired by Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi, as well as Wyoming House Speaker Steve Harshman during the 2018 Budget Session.

Creager is a native of Casper who graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance this winter. At UW, he competed for the Track & Field team in the long and high jump.



Patricia Kramer Will Serve as Senior Administrator

Patricia Kramer grew up in San Diego, California, graduating from Eldorado College and studying business at San Diego State.

She spent the first part of her professional career working for non-profits, including the Alzheimer’s Association and San Diego Youth Services before moving to Wyoming in 2009.

Kramer worked for the Secretary of State’s Office as an Executive Assistant to the Secretary from 2009-2015 and the State Treasurer’s Office as a Business Analyst from 2015-2018. She is currently a part of the Gordon Administration Transition team.



Machá Ledet Will Serve as Scheduler

Machá Ledet moved to Cheyenne at the age of three and spent her childhood growing up on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. She received her Associates Degree in accounting from Central Virginia Community College.

In 2008, Ledet moved back to Cheyenne and began working as a Business Registrar for the Wyoming Secretary of State. In 2014, she joined the Office of State Lands and Investments as Executive Assistant to the Director.



Chief of Staff and Attorney General

Gordon previously announced that Dr. Pat Arp will serve as his Chief of Staff and Bridget Hill as Attorney General.

For the latest information on Gordon’s transition and upcoming Administration, visit www.gordonforwyoming.com.