Governor Gordon Allocates $17M in CARES Act Funding to Expand COVID-19 Response

CHEYENNE — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has allocated $17 million in federal funding to improve the state’s response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The federal funding will go toward expanding COVID-19 testing, improving contact tracing and add to the state’s supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The $15 million Governor Gordon has allocated to the Wyoming Department of Health will help the agency increase its diagnostic testing and contact tracing capabilities.

Some of the funds will be used to increase staffing on the team that does contact tracing so they can go through the process and find connections much quicker.

Funds will also be used to increase testing capacity at the Public Health Laboratory and to obtain additional testing supplies.

Governor Gordon has also allocated $2 million to the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, who will be working with the Wyoming Business Council to purchase PPE and distribute it to non-health care related entities.

This will help to ensure public safety at businesses as the public health orders have been modified to allow flexibility in operations. The new public health orders will go into effect on Friday, May 15.