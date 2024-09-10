Governor Gordon and Mayor Mickelson to Host Suicide Prevention Event in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, Governor Mark Gordon and Mayor Max Mickelson invite the Rock Springs and Sweetwater County community to the Sweetwater County Community Event at the Broadway Theater on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m.

This event is part of the Governor’s Wy We Care initiative, which aims to reduce suicide risk, improve mental health resources, and strengthen communities across Wyoming.

The forum will continue the important statewide conversation on mental health and suicide prevention, with local leaders, experts, and community members gathering to explore ways to reduce stigma and improve access to resources. Dr. Kent Corso, a suicidologist and founder of PROSPER (Proactive Reduction of Suicide in Populations via Evidence-Based Research), will share insights on best practices for suicide prevention and community well-being.

Parents, educators, first responders, mental health professionals, community volunteers, and concerned citizens are encouraged to attend and engage in this vital discussion. The event is a platform to work collaboratively on solutions that promote mental health and community resilience.

In collaboration with: Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition

Additionally, the following Suicide Prevention Month events are being promoted by Mayor Mickelson throughout Rock Springs:

Tuesday, Sept. 10: QPR for Teens — Room 1302, Western Wyoming Community College — 6 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.

Training for teens (ages 14+) to recognize warning signs of suicide. Ages 11-13 must be accompanied by an adult. Thursday, Sept. 12: QPR for Adults — Broadway Theater — 6 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.

Training for adults to recognize warning signs and provide support.

Memorial bench dedication by the Women’s Club of Sweetwater County.

Faith-based suicide prevention training. Free registration and lunch provided.

Local businesses offering mental health, food assistance, and other resources. Raffle baskets available.

If you or someone you know is in a suicidal crisis, you can call the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. If there is a medical emergency, call 911.