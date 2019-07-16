Governor Gordon Appoints Kroupa New State Mine Inspector

CHEYENNE — Governor Gordon announced today he has appointed Rock Springs’ Heather Kroupa the new State Mine Inspector.

Kroupa previously served as Deputy Mine Inspector and Interim State Mine Inspector. She takes over the position from Terry Adcock, who retired last year.

A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Kroupa attended Weber State University and spent 17 years with the Black Butte Coal Company, first as an equipment operator and later as Safety Manager.

She achieved the designation of Certified Mine Safety Professional (CMSP) from the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) in 2015 and joined the Wyoming State Mine Inspector’s office in 2018.

“Heather Kroupa’s long, personal experience in mining safety and inspections will serve her well in this role,” Governor Gordon said. “I am confident that under her leadership the health and safety of Wyoming miners and citizens will continue to be of paramount importance to this office.”

The State Mine Inspector administers Wyoming Statutes pertaining to the health and safety of miners and recommends legislative changes in such regulations when needed.

The State Mine Inspector’s Office also investigates fatal or serious accidents as well as complaints by employees of unsafe working conditions.

Each mining operation in Wyoming is inspected for regulatory compliance several times each year.