Governor Gordon to Discuss Updates to COVID-19 Health Orders

CHEYENNE— Governor Mark Gordon will hold a telephone media briefing at 3 pm Wednesday, May 13 in the State Capitol Building to address the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to discuss updates to the public health orders currently in place that address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor will also be joined by Secretary of State Edward Buchanan to provide updates on the 2020 election season and the opening this week of candidate filing.

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.