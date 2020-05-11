CELEBRATE! Thursday, May 14, 2020

Governor Gordon to Discuss Updates to COVID-19 Health Orders

Governor Gordon to Discuss Updates to COVID-19 Health Orders

CHEYENNE— Governor Mark Gordon will hold a telephone media briefing at 3 pm Wednesday, May 13 in the State Capitol Building to address the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to discuss updates to the public health orders currently in place that address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor will also be joined by Secretary of State Edward Buchanan to provide updates on the 2020 election season and the opening this week of candidate filing. 

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Regular Staff to Receive One-Time Stipend

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Regular Staff to Receive One-Time Stipend

Wyoming COVID-19 Positive and Probable Cases Increase Slightly

Wyoming COVID-19 Positive and Probable Cases Increase Slightly

COVID-19 Update May 14, 2020: Rock Springs Boy Tests Positive for Virus

COVID-19 Update May 14, 2020: Rock Springs Boy Tests Positive for Virus

Rock Springs Boy Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rock Springs Boy Tests Positive for COVID-19