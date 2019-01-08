Governor Gordon Launches Website & Social Channels Ahead of State of the State

CHEYENNE– Ahead of his first State of the State address slated for Wednesday morning, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon launched his official website and social media platforms, encouraging the public to engage with his Administration through a number of interactive stages.

“Communication and transparency are cornerstones of any effective Administration,” said Governor Gordon.

“As Governor, I plan to use my platform to celebrate Wyoming and to communicate directly with Wyoming citizens and listen and engage on issues that matter most to them – from education to jobs and energy, and everything in between.”

Governor Gordon, who was officially sworn into office on January 7, will deliver his first State of the State address to the 65th Wyoming State Legislature on Wednesday, January 9 at 10:00 am.

The Governor’s speech will be broadcast live on his new website and social media channels. These official channels will serve as the Governor’s main messaging platforms moving forward. Links to his website and social sites can be found below:

Website: https://governor.wyo.gov

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/governormarkgordon/

Twitter:@GordonGovernor

Instagram:@GovernorMarkGordon

Following Governor Gordon’s State of the State address, Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael K. Davis will deliver a State of the Judiciary message. A live audio stream of the event will also be available on the Wyoming Legislature’s homepage, www.wyoleg.gov.

In his first State of the State, Governor Gordon will discuss his priorities for the 65th Legislature as well as his broader agenda for strengthening Wyoming’s economy, improving education and job training opportunities for citizens, lowering costs and improving access to healthcare, and empowering local communities to have more tools to chart their own futures.