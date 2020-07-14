Governor Gordon to Discuss Budget Cuts and COVID-19 During Press Conference on July 15

Governor Mark Gordon during a press conference on July 1.

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 pm Wednesday, July 15, in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference room in the State Capitol Building.

The Governor will discuss the recently announced budget cuts and will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to provide an update on the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel

