#CELEBRATE2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Governor Gordon to Hold a COVID-19, Special Legislative Session Media Briefing

Governor Gordon to Hold a COVID-19, Special Legislative Session Media Briefing

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 pm, Wednesday, May 20, in the State Capitol Building. Governor Gordon will provide an update on the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and discuss legislation passed during the recently concluded special session of the Wyoming Legislature.

He will be joined by Scott Hoversland, executive director of the Wyoming Community Development Authority, who will discuss a program created by recent legislation that will provide assistance to landlords and renters.

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Daily Candidate Filings Report: May 18

Sweetwater County Daily Candidate Filings Report: May 18

Green River Considers Entering into an Agreement for Stormwater System Improvements

Green River Considers Entering into an Agreement for Stormwater System Improvements

COVID-19 Update May 18, 2020: Three More Deaths Recorded

COVID-19 Update May 18, 2020: Three More Deaths Recorded

Sweetwater County Commissioners to Discuss Election Directives from State

Sweetwater County Commissioners to Discuss Election Directives from State