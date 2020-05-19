Governor Gordon to Hold a COVID-19, Special Legislative Session Media Briefing

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 pm, Wednesday, May 20, in the State Capitol Building. Governor Gordon will provide an update on the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and discuss legislation passed during the recently concluded special session of the Wyoming Legislature.

He will be joined by Scott Hoversland, executive director of the Wyoming Community Development Authority, who will discuss a program created by recent legislation that will provide assistance to landlords and renters.

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.