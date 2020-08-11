Governor Gordon to Hold Media Briefing Wednesday

Governor Gordon to Hold Media Briefing Wednesday

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference room in the State Capitol Building.

The Governor will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, the reopening of schools and other topics.

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

No Fire Growth Reported on Bradley Fire; Evacuations Lifted

No Fire Growth Reported on Bradley Fire; Evacuations Lifted

Wyoming Now Has a Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Wyoming Now Has a Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Sweetwater County Public Health Clarifies COVID-19 Travelers Lodging Request

Sweetwater County Public Health Clarifies COVID-19 Travelers Lodging Request

Ashley National Forest Begins Fire Restrictions August 11 at Midnight

Ashley National Forest Begins Fire Restrictions August 11 at Midnight