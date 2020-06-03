Governor Gordon to Host COVID-19 Media Briefing Thursday

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 pm Thursday, June 4, in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference room in the State Capitol Building. The Governor will provide an update on the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and the state budget.

The Governor will be joined by Josh Dorrell, chief executive officer of the Wyoming Business Council to discuss the Business Interruption Stipend Program.

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist will also be present to answer questions.