Governor Gordon to Host Media Briefing July 8 to Discuss COVID-19, Land Purchase

CHEYENNE — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 pm Wednesday, July 8 in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference room in the State Capitol Building.

The Governor will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to provide an update on the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

He will also discuss the State Land and Investment Board bid on the Occidental land purchase.

To learn more about the Occidental land purchase, click here.

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.

