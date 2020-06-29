Governor Gordon to Host COVID-19 Media Briefing

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 2:30 pm Wednesday, July 1 in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference room in the State Capitol Building.

The Governor will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow to discuss the work of Wyoming’s Smart Start Working Group that was charged by the Governor with developing guidance for school reopenings this fall.

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.