Governor Gordon to Provide COVID-19 Update Tuesday

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 pm Tuesday, July 28, in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference room in the State Capitol Building to provide an update on the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.

The state’s current public health orders are set to expire July 31. Governor Gordon has not yet announced his decision to either extend them, change them or remove them.

