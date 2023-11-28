Governor Hosts Mental Health Discussion Wednesday at Western

ROCK SPRINGS – Governor Mark Gordon will host a town hall meeting at Western Wyoming Community College Wednesday morning focused on mental health care in Wyoming.

The discussion takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. at the college’s theater and is open to the public. The meeting aims to create open conversations with residents and organizations to increase awareness of mental health resources and improve access to care.

“We engaged in honest, direct face-to-face communication at our first two town halls and I look forward to continuing the discussion in Rock Springs,” Governor Gordon said. “I encourage residents of southwest Wyoming to take part in these vital conversations.”

One of Gordon’s goals is to prioritize improving access to mental health resources and the state’s Health Care Task Force is investigating opportunities and gaps in mental health and substance abuse care in the state.