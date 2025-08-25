Governor Issues Executive Order for 11,000-acre Dollar Lake Fire

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon has issued an executive order declaring an emergency to support wildfire response to the Dollar Lake Fire in the Green River Lakes area in Sublette County. The declaration allows the state to access Wyoming National Guard resources, including a medevac helicopter, and directs the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security to take action to coordinate state and federal resources in response to the fires.

The Dollar Lake fire was reported at more than 11,000 acres as of Monday with 0% containment. A community meeting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Sublette County Public Library, 155 S. Tyler Ave., Pinedale.

According to a report from Inciweb.wildfire.gov, which posts updates to wildfires occurring nationwide, the fire was active Sunday evening with two heads, or areas of fire growth. One head grew to the south, while the other grew to the east and southeast. Burning was also observed in the interior of the fire area. So far, no injuries or loss of structures have been reported.

There are several sites that are being defended by firefighters, including the Red Cliff Bible Camp and the historic Billy Wells Camp. Firefighters are also working on a fireline to improve containment lines and scout locations for additional containment and contingency lines. That work is being being done through air support. The website states monsoonal moisture is increasing in the fire area, bringing forth gusty and erratic outflow winds.

In addition to the Dollar Lake Fire, the Willow Creek Fire has burned more than 3,800 acres as of Monday, with 0% containment. The fire has resulted in evacuations and the temporary closure of Highway 89. The Wyoming Department of Transportation continues to work closely with fire managers. Updated information on road status can be found on the Wyoming 511 website. Fire danger status alerts as well as road and trail closure information for both the Dollar Lake and Willow Creek fires is available on the Bridger-Teton National Forest website.