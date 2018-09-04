Governor Mead Appoints Laura Schmid-Pizzato to the UW Board of Trustees

CHEYENNE, Wyo – Today, Governor Matt Mead appointed Laura Schmid-Pizzato of Rock Springs to the University of Wyoming (UW) Board of Trustees. She fills a vacancy created by John MacPherson who resigned in July.

Schmid-Pizzato earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in Spanish from UW, and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Utah. She is a licensed clinical social worker and is currently the Recovery Services Manager for Southwest Counseling Service in Rock Springs. She is also the President of the Wyoming Congressional Award Council and has maintained connections to UW through the UW Alumni Association, Cowboy Joe Club and as professional mentor for UW students.

“I am pleased Laura has accepted an appointment to the UW Board of Trustees,” Governor Mead said. “She has been active in the Rock Springs community for 26 years, in both professional and volunteer capacities including involvement in her local k-12 school district and Western Wyoming Community College. Her unique background and points of view makes her a good fit for the Board of Trustees. I am confident she will represent the University of Wyoming well in this role.”

Schmid-Pizzato and her husband are the parents of three children, including one who attends UW in Laramie.