Governor Orders Flags at Half Staff to Honor Dick Cheney

ROCK SPRINGS — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered all flags to be flown at half staff for the death of Wyoming’s former U.S. Congressman and Former Vice President Dick Cheney. Flags will remain at half staff until the day after internment.

Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Dick Cheney was a University of Wyoming graduate and went on to represent Wyoming as the sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979 to 1989. In 1989 President George H. W. Bush appointed him U.S. Secretary of Defense. In 2001 he returned to national leadership as the 46th Vice President of the United States, serving two terms.

“Wyoming has lost one of its own,” Gordon said. “Former Vice President Dick Cheney served our nation with an unwavering sense of duty shaped by the grit and resolve of this state. Dick carried Wyoming values with him, his steadfast commitment, quiet strength, and a fierce belief in America. Jennie and I extend our deepest condolences to Lynne, Liz, Mary, and the entire Cheney family. May he rest in peace.”