Governor Presents His Essentials Budget at Broadway Theater Tonight

Gov. Mark Gordon speaks at the monthly luncheon hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS — Gov. Mark Gordon will be in Rock Springs tonight to discuss The Essentials State Budget at the Broadway Theater.

The event takes place from 5-6:15 p.m., with Gordon being joined by Sweetwater County Commissioner Island Richards, Mayor Max Mickelson and Rock Springs Chamber Board President Kelly Brink. Following the presentation, a question and answer session with residents will take place. The event is part of a discussion tour Gordon is hosting across Wyoming to highlight the state’s budget. The Wyoming Legislature currently works on finalizing the state budget.

