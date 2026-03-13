Governor Receives 3 Nominees for Circuit Court Judge in Sweetwater County

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Judicial Nomination Commission has announced the three names it forwarded to Gov. Mark Gordon Thursday as nominees to fill a vacancy in the Sweetwater County Circuit Court.

Circuit Court Judge Criag Jones stepped down March 7 following resignation and the commission forwarded Greg B. Asay, Timothy A. Eagler and Dean Stout as nominees for Gordon to consider. He has 30 days from Thursday to make his decision. The vacancy was first announced Jan. 15. Six applicants originally expressed interest in the position, with all six being interviewed by the commission in Rock Springs.

The state’s circuit courts handle cases involving traffic tickets, protection orders, misdemeanor crimes, eviction actions, small claims complaints, and civil actions resulting in damages less than $50,000.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jones was originally appointed by Gov. Matt Mead in 2013 to replace Dan Forgey, who was appointed to be a district court judge in Natrona County.