Governor Selects Several Regional Residents for Board and Committee Appointments

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon submitted his list of appointments to various state boards and commissioners to the Senate Tuesday, with many regional residents being considered for confirmation. Hearings will be scheduled to confirm Gordon’s appointments.

The Wyoming Business Council has two appointees from Sweetwater County, Melissa Atkinson and Bruce Pivic. Both are being considered to complete an unexpired term. Cassandra Crumpton of Sublette County and Jason Nelson of Lincoln County were also appointed to the Council.

Former Western Wyoming Community College Trustee Ron Wild was appointed to the Wyoming Community College Commission.

Stacey Nelson of Sweetwater County was appointed to the Wyoming Community Development Authority. Former legislator and Sweetwater County resident Stan Blake was reappointed to the state’s Environmental Quality Council. Sweetwater County resident Roger Torgerson was reappointed to the Wyoming Gaming Commission.

Sublette County resident Cat Urbigkit was appointed to the state’s Cultural Trust Fund Board, while fellow Sublette County resident Paul Ulrich was appointed to the Enhanced Oil Recovery Commission. Ulrich was also appointed to the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees as an at-large member to complete an unexpired term.

Sweetwater County’s Caroline Hays was appointed to the state’s Geological Survey Board. Additionally, Sweetwater County resident Rob Spence reappointed to the Industrial Siting Council. Donald Schramm was reappointed to the Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust Account.

Former Sweetwater County legislator Liisa Anselmi-Dalton was reappointed as an at-large member of the state’s Water Development Commission, with Lincoln County’s Robert Choma reappointed to the commission as well.

For the state’s livestock board, Lincoln County resident David Julian was appointed to a term. Former state senator Fred Baldwin of Lincoln County was appointed to the Wyoming Medicine Board.

Derek Periums of Sweetwater County was appointed to the Wyoming Mining Council. Mark Lyon, also of Sweetwater County, was appointed to the Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Trust Account Board. Sweetwater County’s Kelly Brink was reappointed to the Unemployment Insurance Commission.

Marlow Scherbel of Lincoln County was appointed to the Wyoming Transportation Commission for District 3.