Governor to Visit Green River Friday

Gov. Mark Gordon will be visiting Green River Friday, with Gordon scheduled to sign a proclamation at the Sweetwater County Courthouse and meet with the Sweetwater County commissioners and area legislators.

Gordon will officially proclaim Jan. 5, 2025 as Nellie Taylor Ross Day. The proclamation will be signed at 11 a.m. in District Courtroom No. 2 at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. Ross was the first woman governor in the United States, being elected Wyoming Governor in 1924. She served a two-year term, being narrowly defeated in 1926. She later was appointed as director of the United States Mint, serving for 20 years under Presidents Roosevelt, Truman, and Eisenhower, retiring in 1953. She died in 1976 at age 101 and is buried at Lakeview Cemetery in Cheyenne.

Residents can access the courtroom through the Sweetwater County District Court entrance of the county courthouse. The event is cohosted by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum and the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A meeting about the Bureau of Land Management’s Rock Springs Resource Management Plan will also take place at the county courthouse. The meeting is from 1-2 p.m. Both Gordon and the county commissioners have been critical of the BLM’s handling of the Rock Springs RMP, with Gordon recently issuing a response to the BLM after it responded to his office’s consistency review.