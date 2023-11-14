Governor, UW Announce Rock Springs RMP Public Workshops Schedule

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon and the University of Wyoming’s Ruckelshaus Institute announced the final schedule of the public workshops on the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Rock Springs Draft Resource Management Plan (RMP).

Governor Gordon will be in Sweetwater County Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17 and 18. These initial public workshops will inform a governor-appointed stakeholder task force, which will develop recommendations to be delivered to Governor Gordon and BLM in January. More information on this process can be found on the Ruckelshaus Institute’s project website.

The schedules for the workshops are as follows.

November 17, 2023 — Rock Springs, Wyoming

2:00 – 4:00 p.m., focus topics: livestock / industry

5:00 – 7:00 p.m., focus topics: recreation and tourism / wildlife and conservation

Western Wyoming Community College, Room 3650

2500 College Dr

Rock Springs, WY

Park in the south lot, enter the Wellness Center through door #5, go past the pool and up the stairs

November 18, 2023 — Green River, Wyoming

9:00 – 11:00 a.m., all topics with breakout groups

Western Wyoming Community College Green River Center,

JWP (John Wesley Powell) Room 206

1 College Way,

Green River, WY

November 18, 2023 — Farson, Wyoming

2:00 – 4:00 p.m., all topics with breakout groups

Eden Valley Community Center

4039 US-191

Farson, WY

As a reminder, the BLM extended the Rock Springs RMP comment deadline to January 17, 2024. The draft RMP and information on how to comment can be found on the following link: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/13853/510.