Governor Visits Archie Hay Post 24 Saturday for Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day

Gov. Mark Gordon speaks to Rock Springs veterans and residents at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 Saturday for Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

ROCK SPRINGS — Gov. Mark Gordon visited Rock Springs Saturday morning to speak about Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24.

Thanking veterans for their service, Gordon spoke about his wife’s brother who had returned from Vietnam and was told not to wear his uniform because of the protests and negative opinions of the Vietnam War resulting in soldiers being harassed upon coming back home.

“It’s a shameful time in our nation’s history,” Gordon said.

He said Wyoming never turned its back on its veterans and said people should remember the sacrifices veterans have made to ensure others can enjoys the liberties available in the United States. He then read a proclamation for Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day.

Other speakers during the ceremony at the Archie Hay Post included Sierra Brown, a field representative for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, who read a letter Barrasso penned. She said Barrasso wanted to be there in person but was unable to attend.

“When soldiers, marines airmen, and sailors come home, they deserve gratitude, respect and recognition,” Barrasso’s letter reads. “Today we thank you, along with all our veterans, for your unwavering loyalty and patriotism when answering the call of duty.”

Adjutant General of the Wyoming National Guard Greg Porter also spoke, saying the military profession is one where you know the people behind you will grow into your role. Porter said that early in his career, he, and the other soldiers he served with, looked up to the Vietnam veterans because they taught the importance of cleaning their weapons even if they were dead tired, among other important lessons.

“They were the ones who had been there and done that,” he said.

Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day was codified in state law by the 61st Wyoming Legislature and is recognized March 30 of each year. The March 30 date is the date soldiers would have stepped foot on Wyoming soil after returning home from Vietnam in 1973.