Governor’s Art Exhibition to Display Sweetwater County Artists’ Work

Some of Wyoming’s finest artists will be recognized during the 2020 Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition reception in the Wyoming State Capitol Extension Friday, April 24, from 5-8 p.m.

The works of 62 artists representing 17 Wyoming counties are included in this year’s Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition. The juried exhibition, which is staged every two years, will be on display from February 20 through August 13 in the Capitol Extension in Cheyenne.

Works receiving purchase awards, people’s choice award, Governor’s choice award and Bobby Hathaway juror’s choice award will be announced during the reception. Works receiving purchase awards will join the museum’s prestigious art collections. All works in the exhibition are for sale.

For the first time in its 20-year history, the Exhibition will not take place at the Wyoming State Museum.

“The Capitol Extension provides space for a larger show than we could accommodate at the State Museum,” Museum director Mark Brammer said. “It is a fantastic space with a purpose-built hanging system. I am excited to see the Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition installed there.”

For more information, please contact Mark Brammer at (307)777-8021.



This Gradient Crystal Platter by Curtis Holcomb, Cheyenne, is just one of the many pieces of art on display. Courtesy photo.

Artists selected for this year’s show are: Jenny Dowd, Alpine; Mona Monroe, Alta; Robert Vore, Beulah; Justin Hayward, Michelle Martin, Casper; Trenda Allen, Donatellia Austin, Jerry Geist, Tim Haley, Curtis Holcomb, Danielle Kirby, Terry Kreuzer, Tom Nicholas, Georgia Rowswell, Cerrina Smith, Cheyenne.

Tanner Loren, Rowena Trapp, Rebecca Weed, Cody; David McDougall, Dayton; Ginny Butcher, Evansville; Rede Ballard, Nancy Brown, Mark Paxton, Gillette; Candace Ingram, Glendo; Jacob Muldowney, Green River; Gerald Antolik, Amber Nation, Hudson; Kay Stratman, Kathy Wipfler, Jackson; Barrie Bryant, Kirby.

John Baker, Jimmy Devine, Jerry Glass, Robert Kirkwood, Eric Krszjzaniek, Thomas Lund, Jon Madsen, Ginnie Madsen, Gailey Russel, Edward Sherline, Laramie; Mack Brislawn, Moorcroft; Curt Theobald, Pine Bluffs; Cristy Anspach, Karla Bird, Richard Burke, David Klaren, Sue Sommers, Pinedale.

Stephanie Rose, Jane Woods, Powell; Armanda Margrave, David Metz, Paul Ng, Rock Springs; Lori Kostur, Saratoga; Warren Adams, Joanne Bornong, Brittney Denham, Sally LaBore, Elizabeth Thurow, Sheridan; Eileen Nistler, Upton; Joe Reichardt, Wheatland; Laurie Thal, Wilson; Rhonda Schmeltzer, Worland.