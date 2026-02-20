Governor’s Budget Tour Comes to Rock Springs March 2

ROCK SPRINGS — Gov. Mark Gordon’s statewide tour of community-focused listening sessions focused on the state budget is coming to Rock Springs March 2.

The forum will take place at the Broadway Theater from 5-6:30 p.m. and will be hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The Wyoming Legislature is working on the state’s biennium budget, with Gordon giving his budget recommendations in December. Gordon described his budget recommendations as fiscally conservative and balanced, with its focus on what is essential for the state. The state’s investment earnings are anticipated to reach $913.7 million during the biennium. Segments of his budget recommendations include earmarking $250 million to split between the Wyoming Permanent Mineral Trust Fund and the Common School Permanent Land Fund, while leaving $462 million in surplus for the Wyoming Legislature to save or allocate elsewhere.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Gordon has defended long-term investment, saying that setting money aside so it can generate permanent returns is consistent with his conservative principles. In a press release about his presentation to the Joint Appropriations Committee, Gordon notes a warning former Gov. Stan Hathaway issued to future legislatures about saving rather than spending everything. He also highlighted the fact that a large majority of the state’s budget is spent in Wyoming and not on administration.

“76% of Wyoming’s entire budget isn’t spent on administration at all. It goes out the door to communities, schools, hospitals, and local providers,” Gordon said in the release. ”The budget categories of ”Grants and Aid, Non-Operating Expenses, and Contractual Services, total $8.4 billion out of $11.1 billion.”