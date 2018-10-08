Governor’s Business Forum set for November 13-15 in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE– Governor Matt Mead will kick off the 2018 Governor’s Business Forum, which takes place November 13-15 at the Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne.

This year’s forum focuses on how Wyoming can chart a new course by pioneering technology frontiers, pursuing international trade and looking for ways to revolutionize the way the state does business.

“Wyoming must evaluate ways to strengthen, diversify and expand its economy,” said Governor Mead. “This forum provides a chance to discuss opportunities for Wyoming to improve the lives of our future generations.

“It also brings together business leaders from all over the state to foster collaboration, share best business practices and network with new and old colleagues.”



About this Year’s Forum

The Wyoming Business Alliance and the Wyoming Heritage Foundation will co-host the Governor’s Business Forum.

The 2018 forum includes nationally recognized speakers such as best-selling author and tech pioneer Michael Rogers, national fiscal experts Katherine Barrett and Richard Greene and author Sam Western.

There will also be a panel discussion with Governor Mead, past Wyoming Governors and legislative leadership who will provide insight for the upcoming 2019 legislative session.

“Cutting-edge technologies like cryptocurrency, blockchain and advanced robotics will change how Wyoming industries do business,” said Cindy DeLancey, President of the Wyoming Business Alliance/Wyoming Heritage Foundation.

“To stay relevant and competitive, Wyoming needs to better understand the opportunities and challenges we are facing, so we can decide how to move forward.”

A banquet on November 14th will be a celebration of this year’s winner of the Daniels Fund Ethical Leadership Award, a joint venture among the Wyoming Business Alliance, the Daniels Fund and the University of Wyoming College of Business.



For More Information

For more information and to register, please go to www.wyomingbusinessalliance.com.