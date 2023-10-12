GR Animal Control Adds Second Dog Yard Thanks to Community Donations

GREEN RIVER — Green River Animal Control has added a second yard for dogs to roam, play and enjoy social interaction thanks to generous community donations.

Tracy Wyant, community services supervisor, said that the project could not be completed without the countless restricted donations the shelter has received over the past several years.

“Our citizens are amazing and this project was totally possible because of their donations,” Wyant said.

The restricted donations fund first started when Smith’s Food and Drug wanted to donate money as part of a program they were doing with pet sales. At that same time, several other groups and organizations wanted to donate money.

“I had learned that without a restricted donation letter, the money would go into the general fund and may not be allocated for specific use at the animal shelter, so I drafted a restricted donation letter that people and organizations can sign asking their monetary donation stay and be used at the animal shelter,” Wyant said.

Wyant said they often get donations during holidays, people who have adopted animals from them and as requests from people who have passed away and want money donated in their honor.

The animal shelter saved the majority of those donations over the years until they accumulated to over $15,000. Those donations have been used to cover the cost of the second yard, which was $11,100. Animal Control was able to make some cost savings for the project by using old turf from the high school football field, which was recently replaced. The new yard adds 1,200 square feet of space, which will be used for small dogs or for dogs who may be a bit selective on who they like to play with, as not all dogs get along with each other.

The first yard was built several years ago on the backside of the facility, and Wyant said the added room has been great for the dogs. Animal Control uses the extra space for dogs to run and play and for meet and greets.