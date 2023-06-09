GR Chamber Announces 4th Annual Flags of Honor

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Chamber of Commerce has announced the annual Flags of Honor is scheduled to take place June 13-14.

With the generous support of business sponsors and individuals in our community, hundreds of flags will proudly fly at the Thomas Moran Park which is located next to the Green River Chamber of Commerce Parking lot. You may sponsor a flag to honor and pay tribute to all military men and women, emergency first responders, and those that serve.

You may also sponsor a flag for an individual past or present who is special in your life. The theme is: REMEMBER>HONOR>HEAL.

For sponsorship information, contact the Green River Chamber at 307-875-5711, or go visit them online at www.grchamber.com.

The Chamber invites the public to join them for our opening ceremony for Flags of Honor on Tuesday June 13 at 5:30 p.m. They hope the community will come out and enjoy the flags where they will be displayed for all to see at their leisure.