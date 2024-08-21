GR City Council Approves Bomb Squad MOU

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council voted 5-0 to approve a memorandum of understanding with Sweetwater County and the City of Rock Springs for the mutual assistance for the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad.

Council Members George Jost and Mike Shutran were absent from the meeting due to vacation and work, respectively.

Green River Chief of Police Shaun Sturlaugson said that while the bomb squad is an entity of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, it requires the manpower of all three agencies. The bomb squad is the sole operating group that responds to calls for service in Sweetwater County involving explosive ordnance, and these calls require a significant amount of resources.

“In order to staff it, they have to reach out to other agencies,” Sturlaugson said.

GRPD Sergeant Monique Mead is currently a technician on the bomb squad, and GRPD also provides other additional resources when necessary. The MOU allows these GRPD resources, such as expertise, equipment and manpower, to be provided to the bomb squad and better defines the responsibilities of each participant, the sharing of combined resources, and to maintain compliance with federal law and regulation.

The Council also unanimously approved contracts with the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police for alcohol and tobacco compliance checks for fiscal year 2025. GRPD has utilized a grant through this association to conduct compliance checks on local businesses that sell tobacco and alcohol to ensure these items are not being sold to underage customers.

These grants pay $85 per compliance check which is used to reimburse overtime costs, $10 to the person requesting to purchase the items and a $10 gift card reward for clerks who successfully pass the check.

The Council additionally unanimously approved an agreement between the city and Performance Audio, based in Salt Lake City, for audio and visual upgrades at the Expedition Island Pavilion in the amount of $55,170.15.