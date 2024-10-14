GR City Council Considers Rejecting Bid for Riverside Memorial Park Riverbank Project

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider rejecting a bid for riverbank armoring at Riverside Memorial Park due to the bid exceeding available funds for the project.

The portion of the Riverside Memorial Park Enhancement Project that consists of riverbank armoring went out for rebid on Sept. 12, and resulted in just one bid. DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc. made a bid for the project in the amount of $1,072,000, which meeting documents state exceeds the available funds.

According to the meeting documents, the city’s engineering division will work with the project’s funding partners to identify an alternative project delivery method.

Other portions of the Riverside Memorial Park enhancements include new playground equipment, sidewalk improvements, and a lighting project.

A pinning ceremony for newly promoted Green River Police Department Sergeant Lars Nandrup will also take place at the Green River City Council meeting Tuesday. Additionally, the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition will provide an update for the Council.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting can only be attended in person. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.